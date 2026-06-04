Karen Read sues Massachusetts State Police, Canton Police, alleging "culture of bias and corruption"

Karen Read has filed a lawsuit against the Massachusetts State Police and Canton Police Department, alleging "a culture of bias and corruption" after she was acquitted of murder in the death of John O'Keefe.

Read filed the lawsuit Thursday morning in Bristol County Superior Court.

The lawsuit comes a day after the Canton Police Department confirmed that Sgt. Sean Goode submitted his resignation from the department, effective June 2 amid an internal affairs investigation by an outside investigator.

Goode was working the night of O'Keefe's death and testified during Read's first trial. He was under investigation for allegations of misconduct. The allegations against Goode stem from an investigation into former Massachusetts State Police Trooper Michael Proctor, the lead investigator in the case who was later fired.

Fired Massachusetts State Police Trooper Michael Proctor and Sean Goode, who resigned from the Canton Police Department amid an internal affairs investigation. Kayla Bartkowski and Pat Greenhouse/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Canton police said Goode's resignation does not alter the completion of the investigation, which will be submitted to the town and the Peace Officer Standards and Training Commission (POST).

Proctor was fired in part due to crude text messages he sent about Read, including one where he said "Hopefully she kills herself." Later, thousands of text messages were discovered on Proctor's cellphone, including racial slurs and other offensive and inappropriate language.

Karen Read files lawsuit

In their lawsuit, Read's lawyers specifically referenced Proctor and Goode's actions.

"Michael Proctor and Sean Goode did not slip through the cracks; they are emblematic of the failure to responsibly exercise the trust and faith the public puts in these institutions," Read's attorneys said. "Proctor and Goode were unfit for positions of public trust and yet they were handed badges, promotions, and ultimately control of homicide investigations despite harboring deep-seated and abhorrent anti-woman, racist, antisemitic, and homophobic ideologies for more than a decade."

Alan Jackson, who represented Read at both of her trials, is among the lawyers who filed the lawsuit, along with Damon Seligson and Aaron Rosenberg.

Michael Proctor and Sean Goode's text messages

The lawsuit alleges that Proctor and Goode are "virulent bigots" with "unrepentant hatred for women, Black Americans, Asian Americans, Jews, Hispanics, Arabs and gay people."

Lawyers say those allegations are substantiated by thousands of written and audio messages that had been hidden from the public.

In one message, the complaint alleges that Proctor told Goode about a multi-car crash in Canton.

"Actually, take your time, I saw a [n----r] was involved, so I wouldn't rush if you're working. Let them die," Proctor wrote, according to the complaint.

"The truth is coming," lawyers say

Read stood trial twice in the death of O'Keefe, a Boston police officer who she was dating at the time of his death in 2022. O'Keefe was found dead in the snow outside of a Canton home. Read was accused of hitting and killing him with her SUV after a night of drinking. Read accused a group of people, including law enforcement, of attempting to frame her.

After a hung jury led to a mistrial during her first trial, Read was acquitted of all charges except operating under the influence during the retrial.

"As Karen Read saw firsthand, when agencies fail to ensure that those entrusted with authority are fit to exercise it, the consequences can be devastating. Karen Read was acquitted of every charge related to John O'Keefe's death — and now the agencies that negligently permitted virulent misogynists and bigots to target her will answer for what they built, what they concealed, and what they did to her," Read's lawyers said. "The days of hiding behind badges and promotions while peddling vile bigotry are over. The truth is coming, and with it an unflinching reckoning."

WBZ-TV has reached out to Massachusetts State Police and the Canton Police Department for comment on the lawsuit, but has not yet heard back.

Read's lawyers request a jury trial for the lawsuit. They are seeking damages in an amount to be calculated at trial, along with pre- and post-judgment interest, costs and expenses.