Watch Live: Karen Read and John O'Keefe's family fight over cell phones in court

Karen Read will be back in a courtroom in Massachusetts Friday.

A judge in Plymouth is expected to hear heated arguments between Read and the family of late Boston Police Officer John O'Keefe over whether two of Read's cell phones should be returned to her. The Norfolk County District Attorney's Office has had the phones for two years.

You can watch the hearing in Plymouth Superior Court live on CBS News Boston at 9 a.m. in the embedded video.

On February 23, lawyers for the O'Keefe family filed a motion seeking an emergency temporary restraining order in their civil case to prevent the phones from being returned to Read. The O'Keefes are suing Read for wrongful death and infliction of emotional distress.

Days earlier, on February 19, Read appeared in court in Dedham asking a judge to order the phones returned. Her attorneys argued prosecutors failed to obtain a search warrant to examine the devices while investigating alleged witness intimidation.

A grand jury declined to indict Read on that charge in 2024, though the matter appears to remain under investigation.

After learning of the request, attorneys for the O'Keefe family intervened, asking the court to preserve the phones. They said the devices could contain evidence relevant to their claim of intentional infliction of emotional distress.

In their filing, the family's lawyers cited a quote they say came from Read during a secretly recorded phone call with blogger Aidan Kearney, also known as "Turtleboy." Kearney is facing several witness intimidation charges connected to the case.

According to the filing, Read can be heard saying: "I'm dead. I'm f*****g dead. Do you have any clue what's on the phone that they took?"

Read's attorneys strongly dispute that claim. In court filings, they called it a "serious fabrication of evidence" and asked the judge to sanction the O'Keefe family's attorney, Marc Diller.

Read's legal team, led by defense attorney Alan Jackson, also argued the recording itself was illegal. They say Read was simply expressing frustration that Kearney had "put her in that situation 'Again. A-f**king-gain.'"

In response, Diller wrote that the defense's accusations are baseless and intended to distract from what he calls the central issue: preserving potential evidence.