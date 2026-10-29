Karen Read and attorney Alan Jackson are teaming up for a new crime podcast

Karen Read and her defense attorney, Alan Jackson, are teaming up for a new weekly podcast, according to Pave Studios. The podcast will be called "Read Between the Lines" and will debut in early 2027.

Pave Studios said each week Read and Jackson will take on a current criminal case and examine how it was investigated and prosecuted.

"Karen knows what it's like to be on the other side of a true crime story, and Alan has spent his career inside the courtroom," Pave Studios said in the social media announcement.

Last year, Read was found not guilty in the January 2022 death of her Boston police officer boyfriend John O'Keefe. O'Keefe was found dead outside a home in Canton, Massachusetts, and Read was accused of hitting him with her SUV.

Karen Read and attorney Alan Jackson look at the empty jury box while listening to Judge Cannone during Read's murder trial in Norfolk Superior Court in Dedham, Mass., Wednesday, May 21, 2025. Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool

The jury acquitted her of second-degree murder, manslaughter while operating under the influence and leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death. She was convicted of driving under the influence of alcohol and sentenced to one year probation.

Read's first trial ended in July 2024 with a mistrial due to a deeply divided jury.

Jackson said there was a flawed police investigation that was corrupt in an effort to frame Read.

"Most people in true crime study the story. Karen lived it," Pave Studios said.

After she was acquitted of murder, Read filed a lawsuit against the Massachusetts State Police and Canton police alleging "a culture of bias and corruption."

Key witnesses in the high-profile trials have sued Read for defamation. She also faces a wrongful death lawsuit brought by the O'Keefe family.