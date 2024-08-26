John O'Keefe's family files wrongful death lawsuit against Karen Read, Canton bars

BROCKTON - John O'Keefe's family filed a wrongful death lawsuit Monday against Karen Read and two bars in Canton, Massachusetts.

The civil lawsuit, filed in Plymouth Superior Court in Brockton, is seeking at least $50,000 in damages for "conscious pain and suffering, fear of impending death, wrongful death, lost value to next of kin, severe and profound emotional distress manifesting in bodily symptoms, and other compensable damages."

Who is Karen Read?

Read is accused of running down her boyfriend John O'Keefe, a Boston police officer, with her SUV after a night of drinking in January 2022 and leaving him to die in a yard in a snowstorm.

She's charged with second degree murder, manslaughter while operating under the influence and leaving the scene of personal injury and death. Her first trial ended in a mistrial in July after the jury couldn't come to an agreement on all three charges. The next trial is scheduled for January 27, 2025.

Read has pleaded not guilty to all three charges. Her attorneys tried unsuccessfully to have two of the charges - second degree murder and leaving the scene - dismissed after the mistrial. That was rejected by Judge Beverly Cannone last Friday.

Karen Read civil lawsuit

Paul O'Keefe, John's brother, is the lead plaintiff in the civil lawsuit against Read and the two bars where she and John O'Keefe were drinking just before his death - McCarthy's and the Waterfall Bar and Grill.

Paul O'Keefe, brother of the late John O'Keefe, stares at Karen Read at her murder trial in Dedham Superior Court on Tuesday, May 7, 2024, in Dedham. Stuart Cahill/The Boston Herald via AP, Pool

Also listed as plaintiffs are John O'Keefe's parents and his niece, who he was taking care of at the time of his death.

There has been no comment yet from Read, her attorneys or the owners of the two bars.