Woman hit and killed by car outside Salem doctors' office

SALEM - A 69-year-old woman has died after she was hit by a car outside a doctors' office in Salem, Massachusetts on Friday morning.

Salem police said officers responded to the patient pick-up area of North Shore Physicians Group on Highland Avenue at about 11 a.m. 

Karen Raffa, of Beverly, was initially reported to be in stable condition but later died of her injuries at the hospital, police said Saturday.

The driver of the car was an 87-year-old woman from Peabody who stayed at the scene and was also taken to a hospital.

Police and the Essex County District Attorney's office are investigating the crash. No charges have been filed yet against the driver, who police did not identify. 

First published on December 10, 2022 / 9:43 PM

