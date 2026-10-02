Kancamagus Highway in New Hampshire named "No. 1 fall foliage drive" by Travel + Leisure

New England is where you can find the best road trip in the country for leaf-peeping, according to Travel + Leisure. The magazine said this week that the Kancamagus Highway in New Hampshire is the "No. 1 fall foliage drive."

The 34.5-mile stretch that's recognized as a National Scenic Byway winds through the White Mountain National Forest on Route 112 from Lincoln to Conway.

"You're not simply looking at fall foliage from a scenic overlook - you feel immersed in the season," Inspo Travel founder Mina Shafiee told the magazine. "There's the crisp air, the changing canopy surrounding the road, mountain views appearing between the trees, and those moments when you want to pull over simply because the landscape has changed again."

There are no gas stations or other businesses along the highway, but there are plenty of gorgeous vistas and hiking trails where visitors can stop to take in the colorful sights.

New Hampshire sees nearly 4 million tourists every fall. The Kancamagus Highway and hiking areas can get overcrowded during the busiest weekends.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

Peak foliage season in the White Mountains is the first two weekends of October. According to the state's foliage tracker, "flames of roaring color are igniting landscapes more and more each day, rapidly burning off the last of the remaining green leaves."

Observers say this year's foliage season in New England is turning out to be one of the best in recent memory, with the bright red maples looking especially vibrant.