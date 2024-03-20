K.J. Osborn knows Patriots' rebuild will be a grind, but is excited for his opportunity in New England

Patriots add K.J. Osborn; Will they draft Marvin Harrison Jr. with No. 3 pick or are they locked in

Patriots add K.J. Osborn; Will they draft Marvin Harrison Jr. with No. 3 pick or are they locked in

Patriots add K.J. Osborn; Will they draft Marvin Harrison Jr. with No. 3 pick or are they locked in

FOXBORO -- While joining a rebuilding Patriots team may not be the most enticing idea for many free agents, receiver K.J. Osborn saw things differently this offseason. In New England, the four-year veteran saw a lot of opportunity.

He saw an opportunity to emerge on his own, and the opportunity to help get the Patriots back to the glory days. He understands the latter may take a while, but he hopes to be a big reason why the Patriots return to being the Patriots.

"It doesn't happen overnight and I know what I signed up for," Osborn said of New England's rebuild during a Wednesday video conference with reporters. "It's going to be a grind, but I want to be one of the people that gets this organization back to where it has to be.

"It's a winning tradition," added Osborn, "so I want to get them back to that."

When top free-agent receiver Calvin Ridley chose to sign with the Titans over the Patriots, New England changed gears and gave the 26-year-old Osborn a one-year deal that could be worth up to $6 million. After playing sparingly in his first NFL season in 2020, he put up some solid numbers for the Vikings over the last three years, averaging 53 receptions, 615 yards and five touchdowns.

But he was always in the shadow of game-changing playmakers like Justin Jefferson, Adam Thielen, and Dalvin Cook in Minnesota, and the opportunities to thrive weren't always plentiful. That should change in New England, where Osborn will likely slot in as the Patriots' No. 3 option and play mostly inside.

Wherever he lines up and whatever his role ends up being, Osborn envisions big things ahead for himself and the team's offense in 2024.

"I'm excited to show the type of player that I am," he said of signing with the Patriots. "I'm excited to get some more opportunity and really help this team win. There are a lot of great players already in the receiver room so I want to come in and be a compliment to those guys and help this team win. I'm excited about the opportunity ahead."

Osborn got a tour of Gillette Stadium and New England's facilities on Tuesday, when he had another chance to chat with new head coach Jerod Mayo. Like other free agent additions have mentioned, Mayo came across as someone who understands his players and their desires, thanks to his own playing career in the NFL.

"He's a player's coach and I love that," Osborn said of Mayo. "He understands and has been in our shoes. He has a Super Bowl and has been in this league. He knows what is going on from our side, and I feel that plays a big factor with how the organization is run, how practices go. He knows what works and that's what I'm excited for."

Osborn is already willing to do whatever Mayo and Patriots' offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt ask of him next season. While he's played primarily in the slot, he's more than happy to play on the outside if it will help the team.

"I feel like I am a versatile player and I can play inside or outside. Most of my career I've played inside, so that's probably where I'm more comfortable at by nature of having a lot more reps there. But I pride myself on being a versatile player," he said.

"At the end of the day, it's where the team best needs me to win," he added. "Excited for this opportunity. I'm a team guy, so whatever they need me to do to win, that's No. 1."

Of course, Osborn and all of New England's other receivers don't yet know who will be throwing them the ball in 2024. Jacoby Brissett was signed to a one-year deal, but the veteran quarterback could find himself backing up a rookie, with the Patriots holding the third overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Obsorn said that he spoke with both Mayo and Van Pelt about the team's quarterback situation before signing with the Patriots, and their plan at the position played a part of his decision to come to New England.

"I trust everything will take care of itself," he said.