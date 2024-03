Patriots add K.J. Osborn; Will they draft Marvin Harrison Jr. with No. 3 pick or are they locked in The Patriots signed receiver K.J. Osborn but are still a long ways off from weaponizing their offense. Could New England draft Marvin Harrison Jr. third overall? Mike Reiss joins Steve Burton on Sports Final to discuss the chances, but with a slew of talented receivers in the draft, the Patriots are likely going to lock in on a quarterback at No. 3.