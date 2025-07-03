July 4th is when most pets go missing, Missing Dogs Massachusetts says. Here's how to protect your pet.

While July 4th can be a joyful time for humans, it can be a weekend of terror for some dogs. The days leading up to the holiday, and the week that follows, can be an especially busy time for volunteers at Missing Dogs Massachusetts.

"I have seen dogs go right through a screen in a window," said Bernice Gero, the Co-Director of Missing Dogs Massachusetts.

74 missing dogs last year between June 30 and July 11

The organization saw 74 reports of missing dogs last year between June 30 and July 11. Of the 74, there were nine reports of lost dogs by a pet sitter and 24 reports where fireworks was given as a cause for their escape. That number may be higher, as some dogs may have went missing because of fireworks but their owners did not list it as a possible reason.

"There are a good number of dogs that are very anxious around fireworks, and that could be for a variety of reasons for breed or history," said Gero, "The sound that they hear is much more amplified than what we hear. Their ears are sensitive, and not only the sound, but the sight. The sky lights up."

How to protect pets on July 4

If a dog takes off during the 4th, don't scream their name, as Gero said sometimes this can cause a frightened dog to do the opposite and to keep running. Instead, she says take note of where they went, remain calm, and offer a treat to lure them back. If they do run, she says call the police or animal control before contacting Missing Dogs Massachusetts. Gero also suggested even leaving the dogs at home.

"If they're scared, put them in a crate, put them in a room, a quiet room with a TV," suggested Gero.

Shannon Weaver is visiting Boston this weekend with her family and their dog, Dreamweaver. They took her with them because she gets so nervous around fireworks, and they thought it would be better to have her with them.

"We usually have to give her a little bit of anxiety medication because she's not very happy," said Weaver, "We just hold her the best that we can, and try to make things easier for her."

The Sexton family will be heading to the Esplanade to watch the fireworks with their dog and 10-month-old son. They have headphones for the baby's ears, but they believe their dog will be just fine as he typically doesn't react to sirens, dump trucks, or other loud noises. Not all dogs are spooked by fireworks.

"I feel like it's just going to be another event for them that's will probably end up in our laps," said Allison Sexton.