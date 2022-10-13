Julian Edelman believes Tom Brady's personal situation will help Buccaneers

BOSTON -- Tom Brady is going through some personal matters. With the tabloids following his and Gisele Bunchden's every move, it's obviously a bit of a delicate situation.

Through it all, Brady continues to go to work, of course, as the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And Brady's former teammate, Julian Edelman, believes the Bucs will be the beneficiary of Brady's situation.

This week on "Inside The NFL," the panel was asked to buy, hold, or sell stock in various teams around the league. Edelman was a big buyer on the Bucs.

"I'm hammering this stock, for the simple fact that we all know there's some crazy personal stuff going on in Tom's life, right? We all know that," Edelman said, referring to the reports of a separation and the hiring of divorce lawyers. "Who's the number one compartmentalizer in the history of the football game? Tom Brady. This is just gonna motivate him. He's so petty when it comes to little things. I'm hammering it. I'm buying."

In case Edelman's point wasn't clear, he added: "I'm taking all this money, I'm taking my life savings, and I'm putting it in there."

Edelman obviously knows Brady quite well, having played with him from 2009-19. He may not know the ins and outs of Brady's current life, but he apparently knows enough to believe that some more winning football is on the horizon for Brady and the Buccaneers.