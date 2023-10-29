JuJu Smith-Schuster returning to Patriots vs. Dolphins

Patriots 1st Down: Can the Patriots beat Tua and the Dolphins in Week 8?

BOSTON -- Three weeks after suffering a concussion against the Saints, JuJu Smith-Schuster is returning to the field for the Patriots.

Ian Rapoport reported Sunday morning that Smith-Schuster is set to play Sunday against the Dolphins in Miami.

#Patriots WR JuJu Smith-Schuster, who hasn't played due to a concussion since Oct. 8, will make his return to the lineup today. Despite some other WRs rising over the last couple weeks, he will be active, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 29, 2023

As Rapoport noted, other receivers -- like rookie Pop Douglas, and former practice squadder Jalen Reagor -- have taken steps forward during Smith-Schuster's absence, so it will be interesting to see how snaps are distributed on Sunday.

Smith-Schuster, 26, is off to a rough start to his Patriots career after signing as a free agent in the offseason. In five games, he's caught 14 passes for 86 yards and zero touchdowns, averaging just 6.1 yards per reception.