JuJu Smith-Schuster returning to Patriots vs. Dolphins
BOSTON -- Three weeks after suffering a concussion against the Saints, JuJu Smith-Schuster is returning to the field for the Patriots.
Ian Rapoport reported Sunday morning that Smith-Schuster is set to play Sunday against the Dolphins in Miami.
As Rapoport noted, other receivers -- like rookie Pop Douglas, and former practice squadder Jalen Reagor -- have taken steps forward during Smith-Schuster's absence, so it will be interesting to see how snaps are distributed on Sunday.
Smith-Schuster, 26, is off to a rough start to his Patriots career after signing as a free agent in the offseason. In five games, he's caught 14 passes for 86 yards and zero touchdowns, averaging just 6.1 yards per reception.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.