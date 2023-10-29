Watch CBS News
Sports

JuJu Smith-Schuster returning to Patriots vs. Dolphins

By Michael Hurley, WBZ.com Sports

/ CBS Boston

Patriots 1st Down: Can the Patriots beat Tua and the Dolphins in Week 8?
Patriots 1st Down: Can the Patriots beat Tua and the Dolphins in Week 8? 01:42

BOSTON -- Three weeks after suffering a concussion against the Saints, JuJu Smith-Schuster is returning to the field for the Patriots.

Ian Rapoport reported Sunday morning that Smith-Schuster is set to play Sunday against the Dolphins in Miami.

As Rapoport noted, other receivers -- like rookie Pop Douglas, and former practice squadder Jalen Reagor -- have taken steps forward during Smith-Schuster's absence, so it will be interesting to see how snaps are distributed on Sunday.

Smith-Schuster, 26, is off to a rough start to his Patriots career after signing as a free agent in the offseason. In five games, he's caught 14 passes for 86 yards and zero touchdowns, averaging just 6.1 yards per reception.

First published on October 29, 2023 / 11:08 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.