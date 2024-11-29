Juan Soto Red Sox rumor roundup: Boston reportedly makes 13-year offer

David Ortiz says Juan Soto is exactly what the Red Sox need this offseason

David Ortiz says Juan Soto is exactly what the Red Sox need this offseason

BOSTON -- Rumors of Juan Soto joining the Boston Red Sox were swirling on Thanksgiving Day. But with Black Friday now upon us, Soto to Boston is still only simmering on the MLB's hot stove.

But there is certainly a lot of stuffing with Thursday's rumors, including a report on what the Red Sox have offered the free-agent slugger.

Red Sox reported offer to Juan Soto

According to Hector Gomez of Z101 Digital -- he broke the Rafael Devers' extension with the Red Sox in 2023 -- Boston has offered Soto a 13-year, $625 million contract. That would give Soto an average annual salary of $48 million.

I'm hearing a 13-year, $625 million offer. https://t.co/ex4JR6YYDy — Héctor Gómez (@hgomez27) November 28, 2024

This piggybacked a report by "MLB Insider" Mike Rodriguez, who was reporting that Soto and Devers spoke for about an hour and that Soto is "interested in the idea of going to the Red Sox."

Jeff Passan shoots down Soto to Red Sox report

The Gomez report came later in the day while most Red Sox fans were trying to digest a few helpings of turkey -- along with a perceived Soto bomb before the table was even set.

BeyondAvgMick on X (who was first to report Jim Montgomery's firing by the Bruins a few weeks ago) caused a social-media stir just after 10 a.m. when he reported that the Red Sox had signed Soto to a 12-year deal with no deferred money. He reported that an announcement would come in the next few days.

Mick doubled and tripled down on his report throughout the afternoon as users questioned his source. Everyone was, of course, waiting for ESPN's Jeff Passan to weigh in on the report, and the insider did so later in the afternoon.

Passan didn't seem to enjoy having his Thanksgiving meal interrupted, and completely shot down Mick's report.

I am thankful for reporters who don’t make up stories.



I am also thankful that Juan Soto has not agreed to any contract, which means you can get off Twitter and go spend the holiday with your family.



Happy Thanksgiving. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) November 28, 2024

That is where it all stands as of Friday morning. Soto remains unsigned, but the Red Sox have reportedly made a substantial offer.

Signing Soto would obviously be a massive, franchise-altering move for the Red Sox. John Henry opening up his wallet for such a huge contract would be a solid indication that the Red Sox are once again serious about contending, and would represent the biggest deal for Boston since the David Price signing in 2015.

But now we're stuck int he waiting game, with several questions that remain unanswered. Is that Boston's final offer? Is it being thrown out there by Soto's agent Scott Boras to get bigger offers from other interested teams?

It's all part of the dance that is MLB free agency.

The New York Yankees and New York Mets are both vying for Soto this offseason, with the Blue Jays, the Phillies, and even the Dodgers also connected to the five-time All-Star. The Mets and owner Steve Cohen are reportedly willing to go above and beyond to get Soto to move from the Bronx to Queens, so the Red Sox have plenty of competition.

But as we seemingly get closer to the finish line in the Soto sweepstakes, it's clear that the Red Sox are serious about adding the biggest name available this offseason.