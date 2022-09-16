Migrants on Martha's Vineyard offered shelter at Joint Base Cape Cod

BARNSTABLE - About 50 migrants who arrived unexpectedly on Martha's Vineyard Wednesday are now being offered shelter at Joint Base Cape Cod.

Gov. Charlie Baker said moving to the temporary shelter on Cape Cod will be voluntary for the migrants from Venezuela, who were flown to the island by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. The state will offer the migrants transportation Friday and "humanitarian supports" at the base.

"JBCC is a facility already designated by MEMA as an emergency shelter in Barnstable County, and its existing infrastructure provides a safe temporary accommodation appropriate for the needs of families and individuals," Baker said in a statement. "Additionally, the facility can provide dedicated space for access to legal services and other essential services such as basic healthcare."

The migrants will live in "dormitory-style spaces" at the base, and families will not be separated, Baker said.

Joint Base Cape Cod covers nearly 21,000 acres over Mashpee, Bourne and Sandwich and abuts Falmouth. Baker noted it has previously been used as a shelter for those impacted by Hurricane Katrina, and was home to a field hospital when the COVID pandemic started.

Martha's Vineyard, with a population of 15,000, is "not equipped to provide sustainable accommodation" to the migrants, Baker said.

Baker also said he will activate 125 members of the Massachusetts National Guard to help with the relief efforts.