Watch CBS News
Local News

Johnny Depp performs in Boston with English guitarist Jeff Beck

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON -- Johnny Depp has been spotted in Boston. The actor recently took his music tour to the city. 

 A viewer sent photos to WBZ-TV that show Depp walking into MGM Music Hall at Fenway where he performed Thursday night with English guitarist Jeff Beck. 

Depp and English guitarist Jeff Beck are touring together to promote their new album "Eighteen." 

johnny-depp-mgm-music-hall-vo-transfer-frame-426.jpg
Johnny Depp walks into the MGM Music Hall at Fenway momsy_d

Thursday's show comes more than four months after his very public court battle with his ex-wife Amber Heard. 

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on October 7, 2022 / 8:15 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.