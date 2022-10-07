Johnny Depp performs in Boston with English guitarist Jeff Beck
BOSTON -- Johnny Depp has been spotted in Boston. The actor recently took his music tour to the city.
A viewer sent photos to WBZ-TV that show Depp walking into MGM Music Hall at Fenway where he performed Thursday night with English guitarist Jeff Beck.
Depp and English guitarist Jeff Beck are touring together to promote their new album "Eighteen."
Thursday's show comes more than four months after his very public court battle with his ex-wife Amber Heard.
