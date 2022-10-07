Johnny Depp performs in Boston with English guitarist Jeff Beck

BOSTON -- Johnny Depp has been spotted in Boston. The actor recently took his music tour to the city.

A viewer sent photos to WBZ-TV that show Depp walking into MGM Music Hall at Fenway where he performed Thursday night with English guitarist Jeff Beck.

Johnny Depp walks into the MGM Music Hall at Fenway momsy_d

Thursday's show comes more than four months after his very public court battle with his ex-wife Amber Heard.