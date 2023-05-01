Former Hopkinton Deputy Police Chief John Porter indicted on child rape charges

HOPKINTON - Former Hopkinton Deputy Police Chief John Porter has been indicted on three counts of child rape, according to the Middlesex County District Attorney.

Porter was placed on administrative leave last August without explanation.

On Monday, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan announced the charges, saying they're "in connection with allegedly assaulting a student while he was assigned as a school resource officer" in the town.

"The incidents allegedly occurred during 2004 and 2005 while the victim was a 15 year old student," Ryan said in a statement. "During that time the defendant allegedly assaulted the victim on multiple occasions off school property."

Former Hopkinton Deputy Police Chief John Porter. Hopkinton Police

Porter's last official day with Hopkinton Police was last Friday, April 28, Ryan said. He had been with the department for more than 30 years. He was promoted to deputy chief in the fall of 2021.

His arraignment has not been scheduled yet.