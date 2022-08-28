Hopkinton Deputy Police Chief John Porter placed on administrative leave
HOPKINTON -- Hopkinton Deputy Police Chief John Porter has been put on administrative leave.
Hopkinton Police Chief Joseph Bennett made the announcement Saturday, but declined to give a reason, saying only that an investigation is ongoing.
Porter has been with the department for a little over 30 years and was given the job of Deputy Chief last fall.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.