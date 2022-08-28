Watch CBS News
Hopkinton Deputy Police Chief John Porter placed on administrative leave

HOPKINTON -- Hopkinton Deputy Police Chief John Porter has been put on administrative leave. 

Hopkinton Police Chief Joseph Bennett made the announcement Saturday, but declined to give a reason, saying only that an investigation is ongoing.

Porter has been with the department for a little over 30 years and was given the job of Deputy Chief last fall. 

August 27, 2022

