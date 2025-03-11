Patriots reportedly open to trading quarterback Joe Milton

Joe Milton dazzled New England Patriots fans in his lone appearance during the 2024 season. It's made the backup quarterback a hot topic this offseason.

But his run in New England may not last much longer. After signing quarterback Josh Dobbs to join Drake Maye and Milton in the quarterback room in Foxboro, the Patriots are reportedly open to trading Milton, Jordan Shultz of Fox Sports reported on Monday.

"The Patriots have had discussions on trading QB Joe Milton III and would like to trade him to the right situation to continue his development in the NFL — should a deal get done," Shultz reported on X. "New England loves Milton, but Drake Maye is their franchise and they just signed Josh Dobbs to a 2-year, $8M contract to be the backup."

Joe Milton with the New England Patriots

The Patriots drafted Milton in the sixth round last year out of Tennessee, and he only saw action in the team's regular-season finale against the Buffalo Bills in Week 18. Milton was impressive in the 23-16 New England victory, as he completed 22 of his 29 passes for 241 yards and a touchdown. He also ran for 16 yards and a touchdown in the win, and treated the fans at Gillette Stadium to one of his patented backflips.

New England Patriots quarterback Joe Milton III flips against the Buffalo Bills on January 5, 2025, at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The 25-year-old Milton has a cannon of an arm and showed a lot of upside for a sixth-round pick, and the Patriots may be able to cash in on that this offseason. If a team looking for some QB depth gets really desperate, there's a chance the Patriots could turn their sixth-round investment into a mid-round pick this April.

That would be tough to turn down for the Patriots, but there is some merit to keeping Milton around. Given Maye's playing style, it wouldn't be a bad idea to develop another young quarterback to have around -- just in case.

But Dobbs gives the Patriots a veteran in the QB room, and if he does take over as Maye's top backup, there won't be many practice snaps or opportunities for Milton to play in the regular season. The team may look to cash in on one of their most intriguing prospects, while also giving Milton an opportunity to continue his development elsewhere.