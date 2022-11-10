Joe Mazzulla gives simple answer when asked about Sam Hauser's increased role with Celtics

BOSTON -- The Boston Celtics have a couple of All-Stars in Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. They have some extremely experienced, highly talented players like Marcus Smart and Al Horford.

What, then, has Sam Hauser done to be getting plays run specifically for him to get off his shot? Interim head coach Joe Mazzulla has a very simple answer to that question.

"Not miss," Mazzulla stated.

Mazzulla chuckled after answering that question, but he wasn't joking. Hauser played a career-high 32 minutes in Wednesday night's blowout win over the Pistons, and though Tatum (31 points, five assists), Brown (30 points, seven rebounds) and Smart (11 assists) obviously led the way, Hauser was a major contributor off the bench. The second-year shooter went 6-for-12 on his 3-point attempts and 9-for-15 from the field, putting up 24 points in the 16-point Boston victory.

While Mazzulla's simple answer seemed to cover why Hauser got so much run on Wednesday, the coach expanded on what Hauser does well -- beyond the obvious.

"He's a guy that can create separation. And so usually guys who can shoot the ball are also really good screeners," Mazzulla said. "So I think putting him in the action is another guy that they have to worry about, along with Jayson and Jaylen, and whether it's Smart or Al. So when you have him involved, it just adds another layer to how they're gonna guard."

Mazzulla noted that the Celtics have been putting an extra emphasis on working off the ball this year, crediting the whole team with reading the defense and making proper plays based on what's available. Brown credited Hauser with being valuable in that part of the team's offense.

"Yeah man, Sam is a value asset to our team, the way he spaces the floor, the way he shoots the ball, but also the way he reads the game," Brown said. "So continuing to find ways to get him going and develop him, he can be a valuable asset for us down the line."

Hauser is now hitting 53.3 percent of his threes on the season, and he's 11-for-20 from 3-point range in his last three games, after going 5-for-8 from deep against the Knicks on Saturday. It's been a huge step forward for Hauser, but on a team full of stars and veterans, he's obviously keeping a level head.

"You've gotta show you can do it in the games, and in game-like moments, and I think I've done that so far," Hauser said. "And I think little by little, I'm earning more trust in Joe. I still gotta keep doing other things though to earn minutes out there and keep earning my spot in the rotation."

As long as he doesn't miss, that spot seems to be secure.