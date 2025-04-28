Joann closes more fabric stores in Massachusetts and New Hampshire. Here's where they are still open.

National chains are going out of business due to interest rates, consumer confidence

Joann is closing more fabric stores in Massachusetts and New Hampshire as the crafts retailer winds down operations nationwide.

Earlier this year, Joann began Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings and said it would be closing 500 stores. But after failing to find a buyer, Joann said in February that all 790 locations nationwide would close.

According to the GA Group, the financial services company that acquired the retailer's assets, the Joann store at the Village Mall in Methuen closed on Thursday, April 24. A location in North Dartmouth closed Saturday. And Joann stores in Leominster, Hyannis and Hadley are closing Monday, April 28.

In New Hampshire, the Joann location at the West Lebanon Target plaza closed on Tuesday, April 22. A Seabrook location closed on Saturday, and Joann stores in Belmont and Hooksett are closing Monday, April 28.

Where are Joann stores open in Massachusetts and New Hampshire?

All Joann stores will close by the end of May, but there are still some locations open in Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

The Massachusetts Joann stores that remain open for now are in Billerica, Burlington, East Walpole, Hanover, Ludlow, Middleton, Milford, Natick, North Attleboro, Pittsfield, Raynham, Saugus, Seekonk, Shrewsbury and Westford.

In New Hampshire, Joann locations in Concord, Nashua, Newington and Rochester are still open.

Joann Fabrics going-out-of-business sale

Joann is no longer selling items online. It's advertising liquidation sales of 40% to 70% off, with store fixtures, furniture and equipment for sale.

The retailer stopped accepting gift cards in March, much to the frustration of some remaining customers.