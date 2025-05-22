Jim Irsay, Colts owner who died at 65, was "unapologetically himself," Robert Kraft says

A look at the Jim Irsay Collection, a traveling museum of rock music, American history and pop cultu

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay is being mourned across the NFL after his death at 65 years old on Wednesday. New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft described Irsay as having a "unique spirit and energy" and being "unapologetically himself."

The Colts announced Irsay's death on Wednesday, saying he died "peacefully in his sleep." No cause of death has been released.

"I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Jim Irsay. Jim was a passionate Colts fan whose love for the game of football was only matched by his love for music. He brought a unique spirit and energy into the room and had an unmistakable presence," Kraft said in a statement released on Wednesday.

Throughout Tom Brady's tenure with the Patriots, Irsay's Colts were one of the team's main rival with Peyton Manning at the helm for much of that era. The Colts were later at the center of the infamous Deflategate controversy.

Brady commented on the Patriots' Instagram post of Kraft's statement with three heart emojis following Irsay's death.

Behind the scenes, Kraft and Irsay were also two prominent owners in the league.

"Jim's boldness defined his legacy, not just as the steward of the Colts, but as someone who never shied away from being unapologetically himself," Kraft said. "His contributions to our league and his compassion for his community will leave a lasting mark. On behalf of my family and the entire New England Patriots organization, I extend our deepest condolences to the Irsay family, the Colts organization, and all who knew and loved him."

Irsay took over sole ownership of the team after his father died in 1997.

Irsay also had a passion for American history and pop culture. In 2023, his traveling museum exhibit, which included over 200 guitars, came to TD Garden.