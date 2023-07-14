Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay's pop culture collection coming to TD Garden

BOSTON - A traveling museum exhibit of pop culture and history is coming to TD Garden on Saturday.

The Jim Irsay Collection is owned by the Indianapolis Colts owner and CEO. It consists of artifacts from rock music, American history and pop culture. There will also be a free concert at the TD Garden that evening from The Jim Irsay Band.

"We have over 200 guitars in what's been called the greatest guitar collection in the world by Guitar Magazine," Larry Hall, the collection's chairman told WBZ-TV. "We bring 30 of the best and it's always a challenge which ones get to make the wall, so it's going to be a great time, we'd love for everybody to come down and see it."

Admission is free but you need to register online in advance to attend.