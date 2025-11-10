Boston Ballet's production of "Jewels" highlights enduring work of pioneer

Boston Ballet dancers are sparkling in "Jewels." The program at the Citizens Opera House highlights three individual George Balanchine ballets, performed one after another.

Each piece represents a distinct style of neo-classical ballet from one of the most influential choreographers of the 20th century.

Principal dancer WanTing Zhao said, "He's a legend and he has such a unique style."

"I consider him very much the godfather of neoclassical ballet," added principal dancer Jeffrey Cirio.

Boston Ballet may not be what it is today without George Balanchine. He played a vital role in establishing it as a professional company and served as artistic advisor in the early 1960s.

Artistic director Mikko Nissinen has worked to keep that connection alive. "In my tenure, we've done over 35 Balanchine ballets. And now we'll do the 'Jewels' of it," Nissinen said.

Three ballets with different forms

He explained that the trio of ballets shows off different varieties of that form

"'Emeralds' represents the French period. 'Rubies' is America. And then 'Diamonds,' the imperial heritage of Russia with the lush score of Tchaikovsky," Nissinen said.

"The finale of Diamonds is really grand and it's a big ballerina role," explained Zhao.

She's new to the company this year, and is dancing 'Diamonds' for the first time.

"I can't wait to get on stage and show the people what I can do with the community here and I want people to feel the energy that, I'm here to dance for you. I'm excited," Zhao said.

For Cirio, 'Jewels' marks his return to 'Rubies.'

He said, "It's a wonderful ballet. It's one of my favorite Balanchine ballets to perform and do. The dance is super jazzy. And it's just a lot of fun."

Each of the three ballets has costumes and sets to match each jewel.

Cirio said, "It is such a stunning piece of work visually, and it's also very simple in a sense."

Zhao added, "You have the tutu and a crown, and it's so beautiful and grand. You feel really elegant, and I want my diamond to be really polished and sparkling, full of joy."

You can see "Jewels" through Sunday, November 16th.