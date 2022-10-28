Jets rule out receiver Corey Davis for Sunday's game vs. Patriots

FOXBORO -- The Jets will be without one of their key offensive weapons Sunday when they host the Patriots. New York has ruled out receiver Corey Davis, who will miss the Week 8 tilt with a knee injury.

Davis missed all three days of practice this week, and head coach Robert Saleh officially ruled the receiver out for Sunday's game during his Friday morning press conference. The 27-year-old Davis leads the Jets with 351 receiving yards this season, to go with his 19 receptions and two touchdowns.

The Jets don't have many players capable of big plays, but Davis was one of them. His absence will leave quarterback Zach Wilson down a playmaker against the New England defense.

New York also lost running back Breece Hall (knee) and offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker (triceps) for the rest of the season in last week's win over the Broncos. So the Jets offense will be down some players against the Patriots.

But with Davis out, the Jets may put second-year receiver Elijah Moore back in action in Week 8, after he sat out last weekend following his trade request. Moore has caught 16 receptions for 203 yards so far this season.

