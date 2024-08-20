Cellphone blamed for smoke filling JetBlue cabin during final descent into Logan Airport

BOSTON - There were some tense moments on a JetBlue flight from Los Angeles to Logan Airport when smoke started filling up the plane's cabin Tuesday morning.

JetBlue cabin fills with smoke

Laura Benson, of Brockton, was on the flight and said she was a few seats back from the first-class cabin where she saw smoke pouring out of the area.

"I saw really thick, heavy smoke billowing out of the seat area," Benson said.

JetBlue said it was a passenger's cellphone onboard flight 988 that malfunctioned and created smoke in the cabin. It happened during the plane's final descent into Logan Airport.

"You smelled the plastic first - like a really a harsh smell - and then the cabin filled with smoke and you saw the crew go right into action."

Cellphone malfunction to blame

JetBlue released a statement saying, "Crew members addressed the situation consistent with their training. The flight landed safely, and no injuries or aircraft damage were reported."

Benson said she saw crew members quickly remove two of the passengers from the area. "They went and they got the fire extinguisher, made sure that everyone was safe and out of the seat and that they were actually safely put into other seats, and then they announced that they were putting the air on to get the air cleared up because at that point your eyes started hurting."

She said crew members put the cell phone into the bathroom and closed the bathroom door.

Laura said she was impressed by the quick reaction from the crew because it could've been worse. "There was a clap at the end and we just said thank you," she smiled.

JetBlue says will work with relevant agencies to complete an investigation of this incident. However, this isn't the first incident of its kind. In 2019, a Virgin Atlantic flight made an emergency landing at Logan Airport when a cell phone battery pack set a seat cushion on fire.