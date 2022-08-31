Rescued emu named Jerry finds a new home

Over 100 goats seized from Dighton farm last January now up for adoption

METHUEN - Jerry the emu, recently rescued from a farm along with 100 goats, has been adopted.

The MSPCA told WBZ-TV Wednesday that Jerry will leave Nevins Farm and go to a home with other emus.

Rescuers say they will miss Jerry, but are excited for him to have siblings.

UPDATE: Jerry the emu has been adopted! He’s expected to leave Nevins soon to go live at a home with other emus. We’ll miss Jerry, but we’re excited for him and his new siblings! Thanks to all of you for sharing his story ♥️ pic.twitter.com/Gdl5AGDXuA — MSPCA-Angell (@MspcaAngell) August 31, 2022

The MSPCA said earlier this week it has lined up adopters for about half of the rescued goats. The previous owner of the goats is involved in an ongoing law enforcement case and did not pay a $100,000 security bond that was overdue.

Jerry seemed to really love the time he spent with his goat friends.

"The emu has proven himself to be an entertaining character on the farm," the MSPCA said.