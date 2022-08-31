Watch CBS News
Local News

Rescued emu named Jerry finds a new home

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

Over 100 goats seized from Dighton farm last January now up for adoption
Over 100 goats seized from Dighton farm last January now up for adoption 00:42

METHUEN - Jerry the emu, recently rescued from a farm along with 100 goats, has been adopted.

The MSPCA told WBZ-TV Wednesday that Jerry will leave Nevins Farm and go to a home with other emus.

Rescuers say they will miss Jerry, but are excited for him to have siblings.

The MSPCA said earlier this week it has lined up adopters for about half of the rescued goats. The previous owner of the goats is involved in an ongoing law enforcement case and did not pay a $100,000 security bond that was overdue.

Jerry seemed to really love the time he spent with his goat friends.

"The emu has proven himself to be an entertaining character on the farm," the MSPCA said.

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on August 31, 2022 / 4:35 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.