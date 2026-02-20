Body of missing man who fell through ice in Eastham, Massachusetts found 6 days later

The body of a man who fell through the ice last weekend on Cape Cod was found Friday morning.

Jerry Boucher, 72, was walking with his wife, 71-year-old Kit Boucher, and their dog on Bee's River in Eastham, Massachusetts Saturday morning. The ice beneath them cracked and both ended up in the frigid water.

Kit Boucher was found dead about two hours after the initial call for help.

Jerry and Kit Boucher. Katy Boucher and Amy Lawson

Rescuers searched for Jerry Boucher for several hours Saturday and again on Sunday but were forced to stop because the conditions had become too dangerous. They started the search again on Tuesday.

On Friday, search teams took advantage of the low tide and found his body around 9:30 a.m.

According to the Eastham Police Department, Boucher was found "in the marsh area approximately half a mile to the northeast of the Bee's River parking lot."

"The Eastham Police and Fire Departments continue to express our sincere condolences to the family and friends of the victims," the agencies said in a joint statement Friday.

"We would also like to thank our regional partners for their hard work and commitment to locating Mr. Boucher and bring closure to this tragic incident."

The search for a husband and wife who fell through the ice on Bee's River in Eastham, Massachusetts, February 14, 2026. David Curran

Two police officers fell into the water during the rescue attempt Saturday. Both were taken to Cape Cod Hospital for treatment.

Eastham, Massachusetts is located 93 miles southeast of Boston.