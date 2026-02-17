Watch CBS News
Local News

Husband and wife who died after falling through ice in Eastham, Massachusetts identified by children

By
Mike Toole
Managing Editor, CBS Boston
Mike Toole is the managing editor for CBS Boston. He has worked in the WBZ-TV newsroom for more than 20 years. He previously wrote and produced news and sports at WABC-TV in New York.
Read Full Bio
Mike Toole,
Aaron Parseghian
Aaron Parseghian
Aaron Parseghian is an award-winning reporter and multimedia journalist who joined WBZ-TV in August 2025.
Read Full Bio
Aaron Parseghian

/ CBS Boston

Add CBS News on Google

The couple who died after falling through the ice on Cape Cod last weekend was identified Tuesday by their children as Kit and Jerry Boucher.

The Bouchers were walking their dog on Bee's River in Eastham, Massachusetts Saturday morning when they went through the ice. Kit Boucher died. Her body was removed from the river about two hours after the initial call for help.

boucher.jpg
Jerry and Kit Boucher. Katy Boucher and Amy Lawson

Rescuers searched for Jerry Boucher for several hours Saturday and Sunday but were forced to stop because the conditions had become too dangerous. They resumed the search Tuesday.

"Our family is devastated by the tragic loss of our beloved parents, Kit and Jerry Boucher. We are deeply grateful for the heroic efforts of the first responders in Eastham. We are thankful for the outpouring of love, and appreciate the privacy and discretion the community is extending to our family during this unimaginably difficult time," Katy Boucher and Amy Lawson said in a joint statement Tuesday.

img-0028.jpg
The search for a husband and wife who fell through the ice on Bee's River in Eastham, Massachusetts, February 14, 2026. David Curran

Two police officers fell into the water during the rescue attempt. Both were taken to Cape Cod Hospital for treatment.

No other information about the incident is available at this point in the investigation.

Eastham, Massachusetts is 93 miles southeast of Boston. 

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue