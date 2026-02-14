Woman dead, husband missing and 2 officers injured after falling through ice in Eastham

A woman has died, and two police officers are in the hospital after falling through the ice in Eastham. A search is underway for the woman's husband, who is believed to have also fallen into the frozen river.

Eastham Police received a call just after 9 a.m. about a wet dog in distress at First Encounter Beach. An officer arrived and found a woman screaming for help in Bee's River after falling through the ice.

The officer attempted to help the woman, but fell in during the rescue and was completely submerged. Another officer arrived and attempted to help the first officer, who had fallen in, but the ice broke, sending him plunging into the water up to his waist. The officers were able to get themselves back onto the shore. They were taken to Cape Cod Hospital to be evaluated for any injuries. There is no update on their condition.

A dive-and-rescue team began searching for the missing woman. During the search, they were led to believe that the woman was on a walk with her husband and their dog at the time.

"Based on items located in their vehicle and a check of their residence, it was determined that it was possible that the husband may have fallen through the ice prior to the officer's arrival," Eastham Police said in a press release.

They found the woman's body under the ice just after 11 a.m. Their identities have not been released.

First responders are still searching for the husband as of Saturday afternoon. There is no more information available.