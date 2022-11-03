Jeremy Swayman considered "week to week" with leg injury

BOSTON -- Jeremy Swayman isn't expected to be protecting the Bruins' net for the short-term future.

The 23-year-old netminder suffered an apparent knee injury after Patrice Bergeron crashed into him on Tuesday night in Pittsburgh. Swayman was forced to exit that game, unable to put any pressure on his left leg.

On Thursday, ahead of the Bruins' game in New York against the Rangers, head coach Jim Montgomery said that Swayman is considered "week to week," rather than day to day.

Montgomery said a team-issued update on Swayman would be coming later in the day, after an evaluation was completed back in Boston.

Additionally, Montgomery said that Derek Forbort was also in Boston for evaluation after he also suffered an injury during Tuesday's win in Pittsburgh.

Though Swayman split time with Linus Ullmark last season, he's begun this year as Ullmark's backup, starting just three games. In his four total appearances, Swayman has an .878 save percentage and 3.45 goals-against average.

The Bruins called up Keith Kinkaid to replace Ullmark on the roster. The 33-year-old Kinkaid has played in 151 NHL games in his career, posting a .906 save percentage and a 2.90 GAA. This season at AHL Providence, he's 2-1-1 with a .922 save percentage and 2.70 GAA.