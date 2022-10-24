Chargers corner J.C. Jackson done for season after suffering ruptured patellar tendon

BOSTON -- J.C. Jackson's first season with the Los Angeles Chargers ended abruptly on Monday, after the former Patriots cornerback had to be carted off the field in Week 7.

Jackson ruptured the patellar tendon in his right knee in Sunday's loss to the Seattle Seahawks and the injury is a season-ender, Chargers head coach Brandon Staley announced Monday.

It has not been a great start to Jackson's career in Los Angeles, after he left New England to sign a five-year, $82.5 million contract with the Chargers during the offseason. He needed to undergo ankle surgery during the preseason and was then benched during Los Angeles' win over the Denver Broncos last week on Monday Night Football.

An undrafted free agent signing by Bill Belichick in 2018, Jackson spent the first five years of his career in New England. He won a Super Bowl ring his rookie season and was a Pro Bowler last season when he led the NFL with 23 passes defended.