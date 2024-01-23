Jayson Tatum really enjoyed blocking Grant Williams in Celtics' win over Mavs

BOSTON -- Over his four years in Boston, Grant Williams was always treated as the slightly annoying little brother in the locker room. While they mostly loved his energy, his constant yapping occasionally (often?) irked his teammates.

On Monday night in Dallas, the Celtics got to play their former teammate for the first time since he signed with the Dallas Mavericks over the offseason. And Jayson Tatum took full advantage of the matchup to reassert himself as the older brother in his relationship with Williams.

Williams corralled a Tatum missed free throw just before halftime, and raced over midcourt to put up a half-court heave. Tatum, who was pretty miffed after missing his two freebies at the line, was not having it.

He chased down Williams and emphatically blocked the attempt into oblivion. If that wasn't enough, Tatum send a glare and some trash talk Williams' way as he left the court.

Savage. Tatum was pretty blunt when asked about going against his former teammate after Boston's 119-110 victory.

"Yeah, I tried to kick that [expletive]. I ain't going to lie," Tatum said at the podium.

While he used a cuss word when discussing the block, he wasn't willing to share what he said to Williams after the play.

"I can't repeat what I said," Tatum joked. "But it was all friendly, competitive nature. But I had to get that one off."

Tatum was already cooking and had 18 points when he rejected Williams ahead of the break. He went out and poured in 21 points in the second half to snap out of his two-game minislump, attacking the basket and showcasing his deadly midrange attack.

Williams, meanwhile, didn't have as much fun. He hit just one of his five shots and was 0-for-4 from downtown.