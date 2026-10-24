Jayson Tatum responds to Jaylen Brown's "cap" comment: "This ain't no f---ing Shaq and Kobe"

Jayson Tatum is setting the record straight about his relationship with former Boston Celtics teammate Jaylen Brown.

Tatum addressed Brown's blue "cap" comment on an Instagram video in which Tatum shared his reaction to the blockbuster trade this offseason that sent Brown to the Philadelphia 76ers. The "cap" emoji is frequently used in slang to indicate when someone is being untruthful.

"I don't have any animosity or beef or ill will towards him," Tatum said following the Celtics win over the New York Knicks on Friday. "I think the frustrating part is since he's not with the Celtics anymore, the narrative or the conversations haven't been enough about what we accomplished, all the games we won, winning the championship, how we've grown together."

Brown was drafted to the Celtics in 2016, while Tatum was drafted in 2017, both with the third picks in their respective drafts. Together they reached the 2022 and 2024 NBA Finals, winning the latter.

"This ain't no f---ing Shaq and Kobe," Tatum said. "There's no beef. It's not about that. It should be more, you know, praise. I understand drama gets clicks and views, but I'm not really into that, that's not my thing."

Tatum spoke about a lack of communication with Brown and how he doesn't want their relationship to be discussed on social media.

"I got two kids. I reached out to him the day he got traded; I called him and texted him. I understand people process things differently. So for me, at this point in our lives, we're too old to be having our relationship discussed on the internet," Tatum said.

"If there's a conversation to be had, we can definitely have that conversation. I welcome that. I've always wanted the best for him, wished the best for him. I've always publicly said those things," he added.

Brown has previously said on his Twitch stream that he felt there was "a lack of respect" from the Celtics during the trade process, but hasn't said anything about Tatum.