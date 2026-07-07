Jaylen Brown reflects on Boston legacy while "trying to make sense of" trade: "Nothing to be sad about"

Jaylen Brown is reflecting on his legacy in Boston while "still trying to make sense" of the stunning trade that sent him from the Celtics to the Philadelphia 76ers.

At an MIT charity event with his 7uice Foundation on Tuesday, Brown told reporters "we still got a lot of work to do" to provide kids with educational opportunities and close the wealth gap in Boston. Though he's promised to continue helping young people in the city, he knows many families are crushed that he'll be playing for another team.

"I want to say there's nothing to be sad about," Brown said. "There's a lot of opportunities that I will still be able to fulfill here, and also I hope they can follow me on my journey."

Jaylen Brown "still processing" trade

Last week, Brown criticized the Celtics on his Twitch stream, saying he felt disrespected by the organization after a decade in Boston. Many fans were also angry about the trade that will bring 36-year-old Paul George and draft picks to the Celtics in exchange for Brown.

"I get that things didn't end in the facet that made sense," he said. "I'm still trying to make sense of it, I'm still processing it."

But Brown kept things positive on Tuesday, saying "Boston has been a great fit."

"There's a lot of issues that are also here in Boston, but there's a lot of resources that are also here as well," he said. "Since we've been here we've only tried to add value and community is something that our family represents, it's the legacy that we leave behind."

Brown reunites with young Celtics fan who cried in viral video

One of those community members is 6-year-old Giovanni Jean from Randolph. Gio went viral for his tearful reaction to the trade in a video that's been viewed at least 14 million times on social media.

Brown commented on the video, "It's ok lil bro we will always be friends." And he kept his promise, giving Gio a big hug at the charity event on Tuesday.

"Give me some love. It's gonna be alright. We good?" Brown asked.

Gio has been able to meet Brown twice before at school events. Brown said he's thankful to the families who have allowed him to build connections in Boston.

"I'm very grateful that the community has trusted me to do that and I plan on continuing it," Brown said.