Jaylen Brown's "cap" reaction to Jayson Tatum video about Boston Celtics trade goes viral

Jaylen Brown appears to be saying a lot about his former Boston Celtics teammate Jayson Tatum with just a single emoji.

Brown commented with a blue "cap" Thursday night on an Instagram video in which Tatum describes being surprised about the blockbuster trade that sent the 2024 NBA Finals MVP to the Philadelphia 76ers this offseason.

"I said, 'we traded him down the street?" Tatum recalls in the video. "I was just as much caught off guard as the rest of the world."

What does cap mean?

According to the Merrimam-Webster dictionary, "cap" is slang that means "to make an untrue statement with intent to deceive" or "to lie by boasting or exaggerating."

As of Friday morning, Brown's comment had about 70,000 likes and more than 4,000 replies.

Brown has previously said on his Twitch stream that he felt there was "a lack of respect" from the Celtics during the trade process, but hasn't said anything about Tatum.

Jayson Tatum's comments about Jaylen Brown

Tatum, speaking about Brown on his YouTube channel, only had good things to say about their years together in Boston.

"The way we pushed each other, I definitely made him better and he made me better and we made our team better, we made this organization better," Tatum said.

He said he knew that when they were on the court, Brown "was going to do whatever it took for us to try and win."

"We won a championship, like we were forever stitched in stone in NBA history," Tatum said. "We held up that trophy. It will never be forgotten."