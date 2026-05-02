Jayson Tatum dealing with knee injury, won't play for Boston Celtics in Game 7 against Philadelphia 76ers

Boston Celtics player Jayson Tatum is dealing with some "left knee stiffness" and won't play in Game 7 against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Tatum popped up on the injury report earlier in the day on Saturday and was listed as "questionable for the game." Just before 6 p.m., it was announced he would be sitting out the pivotal Game 7 against the 76ers.

His left leg appeared to bother him in Game 6 in Philadelphia on Thursday, which is not the one he injured a year ago. He was checked out on the sideline before continuing to play in the 3rd quarter. Despite being up 17 points and 11 rebounds, he headed off the court into the locker room soon after and was done for the evening. He returned to the bench, but did not play in the remainder of the game. The Celtics fell to the 76ers 106-93 in that game.

Joe Mazulla said that the Celtics have had to develop "different identities" throughout the season and will have to utilize those.

"We have an opportunity to be able to go to a couple of those and we have an ability to go after something together. Obviously, playing against a great team, it's been a grueling series, and tonight is an opportunity to go after it," Joe Mazulla said in a pre-game press conference.

Fans outside TD Garden said that fans need to be ready to motivate the team despite Tatum's absence.

"This is a must-win. No excuses," fan Matt Sapadafora said.