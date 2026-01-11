Celtics star Jaylen Brown rips refs after loss to Spurs in Boston

By KEN POWTAK Associated Press

Celtics star Jaylen Brown didn't hold back while criticizing the officials during a profanity-laced postgame interview after Boston's 100-95 loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday night.

"I hope somebody can pull up the clips," he said. "It's the same s--- every time we play a good team. It's like they refuse to make the calls and they call touch calls on the other end. That's just extremely frustrating."

He went on to say that he wants someone to watch the videos to see why he was upset.

"Somebody please pull it up," he said, standing in the locker room. "Every time we play a good team, the inconsistency is crazy. ... I'm irate at how they officiated the game today."

The Spurs went to the free throw line 20 times, making 14. Boston just went four, hitting three.

He even went on to mention one official by his first name - Curtis Blair.

"Curtis and all those dudes were terrible tonight," he said. "I don't care. They can fine me whatever they want."

The NBA regularly fines players who use profanity during interviews. Suns guard Jalen Green was recently fined $25,000 for using profanity during a teammate's postgame interview.