Jaylen Brown blames Boston media for baldness: "Y'all caused this."

Jaylen Brown's hairline got plenty of attention on social media in recent days. On Tuesday, the Boston Celtics star addressed the situation head-on during a lighthearted appearance on his Twitch stream.

When the Celtics played the New York Knicks on Friday, eagle-eyed fans noticed that on a play against OG Anunoby, Brown appeared to have left behind some sort of black hair product on his defender's white jersey.

A similar situation played out in another game over the weekend against the Detroit Pistons.

On Tuesday, Brown posted on X, the social media platform previously known as Twitter, that he would be having a live stream, and the photo for the event included a pair of scissors and combs.

During the stream, Brown was getting his hair styled while joking about the situation.

"I don't how we got here, bro," Brown said. "I just turned 29. I don't know how we got here. It all is happening fast to me … I used to make bald head jokes. I don't know, maybe it's just been catching back up. It's karma."

Brown even used the stream to pull up flights to Turkey, which has become a destination for hair transplant procedures. He jokingly asked what time the flights leave and "Can I get back before the game?"

"I blame Boston. Ten years of stress, the media, the championship. Ya'll caused this," Brown joked.

With Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum expected to miss most, if not all, of the season after tearing his Achilles in the postseason, Brown will be Boston's go-to scoring option this year.

In four games, the Celtics are 1-3 on the season and Brown has averaged 26 points per game. Boston hosts the Cleveland Cavaliers Wednesday night.