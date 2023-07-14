Jaylen Brown's supermax talks with Celtics reportedly put on pause because of overseas trip

BOSTON -- If you were hoping Jaylen Brown would sign his supermax extension with the Celtics so we could all move on with the offseason, the wait will continue for a little while longer.

Brown was eligible to sign his massive extension with Boston on July 1, but the sides have yet to come to an agreement. There is reportedly a holdup over either incentives in the deal or the fifth year being a player option, causing the delay. Talks have progressed, but now, Brown is heading overseas and the talks will be put on pause until he gets back.

That comes according to the Boston Globe's Adam Himmelsbach, who reported Friday that Brown is heading abroad for an organizational event. Talks with the Boston brass will not resume until Brown gets back.

"It's unclear how long Brown will be gone, but there is expected to be a temporary pause in the negotiations during his absence," Himmelsbach wrote Friday. "The source stressed that Brown's departure is not related to any setback with the Celtics; he is simply honoring a previously scheduled commitment."

Brown has been a busy man since the Celtics' season came to an end with a Game 7 loss to the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals on May 29. He was recently in Las Vegas to catch some Summer League action -- and chat with the Celtics about his supermax -- and on Thursday was in Hollywood to speak at Variety and Sportico's Sports and Entertainment Summit. He's got a lot on the docket this summer.

Now he's heading overseas, which will temporarily put his extension talks with the Celtics on hold. Brad Stevens said earlier this week that he remains optimistic that the two sides will come to an agreement, and the parties have until October to sign on the dotted line.

For now, it doesn't seem like it's anything to worry about. But it's going to require everyone to be a little more patient with the process.