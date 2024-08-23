Jaylen Brown takes a shot at Nike in video for new single "Just Do It" with A$ap Ferg

BOSTON -- The summer of Jaylen Brown continues, as the Boston Celtics star has released his first rap single. Brown teamed up with A$AP Ferg to release a track titled "Just Do It."

While the title may take aim at Nike -- a company that Brown has been battling all summer -- the song doesn't make much mention of the sneaker conglomerate. Brown dropped the single and its music video on his YouTube page overnight, which you can watch here (just be warned there is some salty language in there):

The video (which fittingly runs 6:17 -- the area code of Boston and the date that the Celtics won the franchise's 18th title) begins with a jilted Brown listening to a voicemail of his girlfriend breaking up with him, before TV clips discussing Brown's Team USA snub play in the background.

The clip makes mention of Brown being "blacklisted" by Nike, but that's where the mentions of the company end. It almost feels like that was a late addition to the track, given how the summer played out between Brown and Team USA. It's a song that Brown has been working on for a few years, so he likely threw mention of his Team USA snub in during the final stages.

A$AP Ferg comes to his door and snaps Brown into form, as the intro essentially turns into an ad for those Hapbee wellness necklaces. Once he puts it on, Brown's energy shifts -- a play on his famous catchphrase from a few years ago -- and he jumps into rapping. Brown's black-and-white world is suddenly full of color, and the duo goes and has a grand time out and about.

"Ballin' ain't the only thing I know," Brown raps throughout the track.

It's not a bad song -- outside of A$AP Ferg referring to Boston as "Beantown" -- so we'll see if Brown's rap career is one-and-done or if he has another collaboration coming in the near future. But he'll have to put his rap game on hold, as Brown and the Celtics will soon set their sights on defending their 2024 NBA championship.