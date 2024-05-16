Jaylen Brown got his revenge on Jayson Tatum for his aggressive chest slap

BOSTON -- Jaylen Brown didn't take many shots in the Celtics' Game 5 win over the Cavaliers on Wednesday night. But he fulfilled his pledge to get some revenge on Jayson Tatum by delivering a pretty big shot to his teammate's chest.

The two Boston stars went viral during Monday night's Game 4 win in Cleveland after Tatum got a little too excited for Brown's clutch three-pointer late in the game. He gave Brown a hard smack to the chest that left Brown a bit stunned, though his focus (and ire) was more on official Tyler Ford for getting in his way before he launched that back-breaking three.

Brown vowed to get revenge on Tatum after Game 4. And when presented with the perfect opportunity to mirror Tatum's actions on Wednesday night, he went for it.

Tatum drained a clutch three of his own with 6:45 left in Game 5 to put Boston on top by 14 points. After Tatum did some mean-mugging and motioned to Boston fans to get loud, Brown waltzed over and smacked him square in the chest as hard as he could.

Boston’s 1-2 punch… JB got JT back 💪❤️😂 pic.twitter.com/4ybJ2fPEny — NBA (@NBA) May 16, 2024

Tatum didn't seem to mind, responding with a flex. And Brown had a giant smile on his face, overly pleased with his retribution before the two stars embraced.

Wednesday night's game wasn't much fun to watch until that point, as the Celtics struggled to put away an undermanned but extremely resilient Cavaliers team. It was a rather frustrating evening for three-plus quarters. But it was a lot of fun to watch Boston's two stars share a moment like that after years of some media members trying to drum up a feud between the two.

It was a nice reminder that sports can be fun too, and it looks like Tatum and Brown are having a blast as they look to get over the hump and win their first NBA championship.