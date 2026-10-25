Jaylen Brown says there's no beef with Jayson Tatum: "Might be a little lambchops and some gravy"

Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum's relationship continues to be the subject of public discussion months after Brown was traded from the Boston Celtics to the Philadelphia 76ers.

On Friday, Tatum spoke about the trade in an Instagram video, saying he was surprised when he learned the 2024 NBA Finals MVP was sent to Philadelphia in the offseason.

Brown made his way to the comments section, posting a blue "cap" emoji. The expression is usually used as slang to insinuate someone is not telling the truth.

Tatum was then asked about the emoji, telling reporters, "This ain't no f---ing Shaq and Kobe. There's no beef."

Saturday night, Brown took his turn to tell his side, asked postgame about Tatum's response.

"I saw that he said it's no beef and I think he's right. There's no beef. Jayson comes from a wonderful family. We've accomplished some great things. He's a hell of a basketball player. He's got a great PR team. It's no beef. But it might be a little lambchops and some gravy. He should stay ready at all times," Brown said. "No beef. It should never ever be that. It's just basketball. We both blessed. It might be a little lambchop. We'll be alright."

Brown was asked to expand on his comments, and was specifically asked if he believed Tatum was being untruthful saying he was surprised by the trade.

"We've both got so much stuff in front of us. At the end of the end of the day, we both, he's gotta do what he's gotta do for his team. I've gotta do what I do for my team. Jayson's a great guy, like I said. Great family. Hell of a basketball player. Hell of a PR team. There's no beef. It'll be a little lambchop," Brown said. "It's no beef. The PR and all that stuff is what it is. I think we're both focused on what's in front of us."

The Celtics and 76ers play for the first time on Nov. 10 in Philadelphia. Brown will return to Boston for the first time in the regular season on Jan. 21.