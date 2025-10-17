Jaylen Brown considered day-to-day for Celtics with hamstring injury

Whether or not Jaylen Brown will play in the Celtics' season opener next week remains TBD. But Friday's injury update on the Boston swingman is a positive one.

Brown's hamstring injury doesn't sound too serious, with the All-Star guard considered day-to-day, according to head coach Joe Mazzulla on Friday. While it's not great that the team's No. 1 option is injured less than a week from opening night, it's a much better designation than week-to-week.

Brown's health is a big focus in Boston after he left Wednesday night's preseason finale midway through the first quarter with hamstring tightness. Brown grabbed his left hamstring after he made a pass in transition and was taken out of the game following the next whistle. He went right to the Celtics locker room, where Brown remained for the rest of the team's win over the Toronto Raptors.

At Friday's practice, Brown went through everything but the live portion at the Auerbach Center in Brighton. He'll have a few more days to recovery before the Celtics tip off their 2025-26 season next Wednesday night against the Philadelphia 76ers at TD Garden.

Brown underwent offseason surgery to repair a partially torn meniscus tear in his right knee, but he's in line to be Boston's top option with Jayson Tatum sidelined after his Achilles surgery. Brown averaged 22.2 points off 46.3% shooting with 5.8 rebounds and 4.5 assists over his 63 regular season games for Boston last season.

In the even Brown cannot go on opening night against Philly, Mazzulla could turn to Chris Boucher or Josh Minnott to take his spot in Boston's starting lineup.