Jaylen Brown won't talk contract, but continues to make his mark in the Boston community

BOSTON -- Jaylen Brown was back in Boston on Friday, but his attention was not on contract negotiations with the Celtics. Instead, he was locked into something that he is extremely passionate about: Giving back to the Boston community.

After returning from an overseas trip for the NBA Player's Association, Brown was in Dorchester Friday morning to unveil the redesigned basketball court and community play area at Fenelon Park. It's no shock that Brown was spending his time helping out the community, and he discussed his passion for doing so with the large crowd that gathered for the event.

"Nothing fills my heart more than being part of my community and being able to do projects like this," Brown told the crowd Friday morning. "I know having different spaces are super important for representation. Me growing up in the inner-city in Atlanta and having a place that the community put time and effort into, it becomes like a safe haven for you to feel like, 'I can do exactly what people aspire me to do.'

"It's always about the next generation," Brown continued. "I know as an athlete, sometimes you're removed from these spaces, they put you over in these areas and you forget about the communities you come from. Since I've been here, I've been refusing to do that. This is one small example of what is going on in these spaces in Boston, and as long as I'm here, these things will continue."

But Brown said the work that needs to be done goes well beyond a new basketball court.

"We don't just need a fancy court that looks good for kids to play on. We have to close the wealth gap here in Boston as well. We have to create new jobs, new opportunities, new resources that all make an impact for people of color and can also boost the economy itself," he said. "I wanted to make today about the youth, about the kids. That is what keeps me going, the next generation."

The new court was designed by Northeastern student and Worcester native Kaiya Santos, who won Red Bull's "Get In The Paint" contest to revamp the space.

After earning All-NBA honors this season, Brown was eligible to sign a five-year extension worth up to $295 with the Celtics on July 1. But three weeks later, the two sides have yet to reach an agreement yet. Celtics president of basketball ops. Brad Stevens stated last week that he is optimistic a deal will get done that will keep Brown in Boston for the foreseeable future.

And as long as he's in Boston, it's clear that Brown will continue to use his platform and star power to make the city a better place.