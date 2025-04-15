Jaylen Brown a full participant at Celtics practice Tuesday

Are the Celtics better this year as they try to become back-to-back NBA champions?

Jaylen Brown was a full participant Tuesday as every Boston Celtics player took the court at the Auerbach Center for the team's first practice of the postseason.

Brown's status for the postseason has been a hot topic the last week after he missed the final three games of the regular season with a lingering knee injury. But head coach Joe Mazzulla said Brown had no limitations as he went through a full practice on Tuesday.

"Everybody was able to go through practice," Mazzulla said after the session. "Practice was good today. Guys were locked in."

Brown's Celtics teammates sound confident he'll take the court Sunday against either the Orlando Magic or Atlanta Hawks for Game 1 of the opening round.

"He looked good to me," guard Jrue Holiday said after practice. "Nobody is worried about him. We all know he wants to be on the court every time we play. We also know he's going to be prepared when the time comes."

Holiday said the team will be ready to give Brown a breather if he needs it, but he doubts Brown would accept it anyways.

Jaylen Brown's injury

Brown has been dealing with a bone bruise in his right knee for a good chunk of the season, and Mazzulla confirmed Sunday that Brown has received injections in the knee to help promote healing. Brown sat out the final three games of the regular season to get some added rest ahead of the playoffs, and Sunday's postseason opener will be his first game in nearly two weeks.

Mazzulla said over the weekend he was "a hundred percent" confident Brown will be ready to go when the postseason tips off.

Brown's two-way game is obviously a huge key to Boston's success as the team's 1A to Jayson Tatum. He had himself quite the summer in the team's run to an NBA championship last year, earning MVP honors in both the Eastern Conference Finals and the NBA Finals.

Jaylen Brown's 2024-25 season

Brown missed 11 of Boston's last 29 games with the injury, and was limited to 63 games during the regular season. That makes him ineligible for any end-of-season awards, though he was a bit of a longshot to make the All-NBA Third Team anyways.

Brown still put up some solid numbers despite the injury, averaging 22.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game. The nine-year swingman shot 46.3 percent from the floor and 32.4 percent from downtown during the regular season.