Celtics' Jaylen Brown says he's feeling great, but not sure if he'll play opening night

Jaylen Brown is feeling great and was a full participant for the Celtics at Monday's practice at the Auerbach Center in Brighton. But it sounds like he's going to keep fans -- and the Philadelphia 76ers -- guessing on his status for Wednesday's season opener.

Brown had to leave last Wednesday's preseason finale against the Toronto Raptors in the first quarter with hamstring tightness. He participated in the practice last Friday, but he didn't take part in the live portion of the session.

He did everything for Boston on Monday, so getting some run in some live action is a step in the right direction for Brown. But he still wouldn't say if he'll suit up Wednesday night when the Celtics hosts the 76ers at TD Garden.

"We'll see," Brown told reporters. "I'm taking it one day at a time, but right now I feel great."

Brown certainly doesn't sound too worried about the ailment, which he said felt like a tweak when it first happened last week.

"I wasn't too concerned. I thought it was nothing and I was fine," he said. "Maybe a little tweak, but nothing crazy."

That's great news for the Celtics and Boston fans. Brown is set to be the team's top player this year in the absence of Jayson Tatum, who is still recovering from the rupture Achilles he suffered last May.

Brown is poised for a big year in his 10th NBA season, after he averaged nearly 23 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 6.3 assists in games without Tatum last season. While an injury to Brown would make life a lot more difficult for the shorthanded Celtics this season, it doesn't sound like his hamstring injury will keep him out of the lineup when the campaign tips off.

Brown, Celtics get a visit from Tom Thibodeau

While Brown's participation was the big story from Monday's practice, head coach Joe Mazzulla also welcomed a special guest to the session: Former New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau.

Thibodeau was the lead assistant on Doc Rivers' staff when the Celtics won a title in 2008, and he went on to enjoy some success as a head coach for the Chicago Bulls, Minnesota Timberwolves, and Knicks, including a pair of Coach of the Year honors.

It was the Knicks who ended Boston's title defense in the second round of the playoffs last summer, but Thibodeau was fired when New York lost to the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference Finals.

Brown said it was great to have Thibs at practice and get a chance to pick his brain. The former Knicks coach explained to Brown how New York played both him and Tatum tough in the East semis.

"He was breaking down some film and stuff like that, talking to Joe, from a team perspective and from a top-down perspective," said Brown. "Like what he wanted to do with me and Jayson, or what he wanted to do when the ball was in my hands. It allows you to grow.

"If you're humble enough to listen, it'll allow you to grow," added Brown.

Mazzulla often invites coaches from all over the sports world to Celtics practices, and he was happy to have someone like Thibodeau in the house Monday.

"He's been, obviously, one of the best coaches around for a long time," said Mazzulla. "Worked here, won a championship here. Just having him around makes me better, makes our organization better. So it's a lot of respect for him."