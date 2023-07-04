James Paxton's trade value gets bump with AL Pitcher of the Month honors

BOSTON -- When Chaim Bloom signed James Paxton in November of 2021, he did so knowing that the veteran left-hander would need quite a bit of time before being able to contribute to the Red Sox. With a setback that cost him all of 2022, the wait was lengthy, but it's finally paying dividends for both parties.

Paxton was named American League Pitcher of the Month on Monday for his sterling work in the month of June. Paxton made five starts in June, going 3-0 with a 1.74 ERA while recording 34 strikeouts (with just six walks) over 31 innings of work. He averaged 6.1 innings per start, posting a 0.774 WHIP with opposing batters hitting just .165 against him.

Big month for Big Maple. pic.twitter.com/9uDtnKz6tO — Red Sox (@RedSox) July 3, 2023

If the Red Sox catch fire and go on an unexpected run to the postseason, then Paxton's June will stand as a significant moment in stabilizing that push. But with the Red Sox still in last place in the AL East, a more likely scenario will involve Bloom trading away Paxton to the highest bidder before the Aug. 1 trade deadline.

With the third wild-card spot keeping more teams in the playoff hunt through July, the opportunity will be there for sellers to cash in with certain players. And even if Bloom takes a half-in, half-out approach like he did at last year's deadline, Paxton could fetch a solid return as a reliable starter for a postseason team.

For now, Paxton's next start will be delayed, as he's currently on paternity leave. He's expected to make one more start before the All-Star Game when the Red Sox visit Oakland this weekend.