James Farm frozen raspberries sold to Mass. restaurants recalled over hepatitis contamination

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON – Frozen raspberries are being recalled because of potential Hepatitis A contamination.

Massachusetts and Rhode Island are among the nine states where the raspberries are sold to restaurants under the brand James Farm.

Symptoms include fatigue abdominal pain and jaundice.

If you have consumed the product you are urged to call a health professional.

Illness can occur within 15-50 days. No illnesses have been reported yet.

For more details on the recall, click here.

First published on December 6, 2022 / 7:05 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

