Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase suspended for spitting at Steelers' Jalen Ramsey

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase has been suspended by the NFL for spitting at Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Jalen Ramsey during Sunday's game, according to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter.

Chase will serve a one-game suspension, making him ineligible to play in his team's Week 12 matchup against the New England Patriots.

Ramsey was ejected from Sunday's 34-12 win over Cincinnati after getting into post-whistle altercations with Chase on back-to-back plays in the second half.

During the first incident, both players were flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Ramsey said after the game that the two players were going at it when Chase slapped his mouthpiece off of his facemask, and then he grabbed Chase's facemask.

On the next play, Ramsey and Chase were seen going at it again, with Ramsey ejected after throwing a punch at Chase's helmet.

Ramsey said he threw the punch because Chase spat on him. Chase denied spitting on Ramsey, but video of the exchange between the players appears to show otherwise.

The NFL said in its announcement that the incident violated Rule 12, Section 3, Article 1, which applies to "any act which is contrary to the generally understood principles of sportsmanship."

Chase, who said he is appealing the suspension, will be eligible to return to the Bengals' active roster on Nov. 24 if the suspension is upheld.