Effort underway in Boston to reunite young swan separated from family

Boston residents call on park officials to intervene after baby swan separated from family

A mission is underway to reunite a family of swans in Jamaica Plain after a cygnet was separated from its family earlier this week while they were relocating from Ward's Pond to Jamaica Pond.

According to wildlife photographer Nate Dow, the family which consists of two adult swans and four cygnets, used a stairway near Ward's Pond to leave two days ago.

"All six- went all the way up the stairway and came up to the top where there's an intersection," Dow told WBZ. "Then, the little one got scared by that and just immediately went back down the hill and into the pond and started crying."

Dow has been capturing photos of the birds for months. "I love swans, and I've been following this particular family basically all summer since the cygnets were hatched back in June," he said.

Effort to reunite swans

His focus has now shifted from taking the perfect photo, to reuniting the young swan that now drifts alone with its family.

A family of swans in Boston's Jamaica Pond. CBS Boston

"There's a defense thing with land predators and adults that can be very aggressive and scary," he said. "It's too young to be left on its own."

In a perfect world, Dow says, "the adults would go back over to the other pond and remember that they left one over there."

He says the next best solution would be for Boston Park Rangers to safely capture the bird and move it to Jamaica Pond.

Boston Parks says they are closely monitoring the birds, and with guidance from New England Wildlife and daily check-ups, the lone bird is expected to be OK.