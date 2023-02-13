Watch CBS News
16-year-old girl fatally stabbed woman during dispute over explicit photos, prosecutors allege

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

JAMAICA PLAIN – Prosecutors said a 16-year-old girl fatally stabbed a woman Saturday in Jamaica Plain during a confrontation over explicit photos.

Wilmary Mejia allegedly killed a 21-year-old woman and injured a 17-year-old girl on Woodside Ave.

During the 17-year-old's arraignment on Monday, prosecutors said the Mejia's boyfriend sent explicit photos to the victims. The defendant allegedly took a bus to find the victims and was "determined to fight."

Both victims were stabbed in the chest. The woman who died was also stabbed in the neck.

Prosecutors said Mejia ran to a construction area where a knife was later found. Video taken from a distance allegedly corroborates witness statements.

Mejia's defense attorney said she has no record and is remorseful.

Due to a joint request by the defense and prosecution, the suspect was allowed to hide her face in court.

Facing murder charges, the teenager will face trial as an adult. A judge ordered her held without bail.

First published on February 13, 2023 / 11:35 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

